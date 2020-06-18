Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 192,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,478,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,066 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 76.1% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,115,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,503,000 after buying an additional 5,235,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after buying an additional 477,275 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,118,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,742.6% in the fourth quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,347,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,826,000 after buying an additional 4,111,867 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRRM stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $116.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRRM. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

