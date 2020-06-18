Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $75.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46.

