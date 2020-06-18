Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 430,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Select Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani bought 14,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens cut shares of Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

