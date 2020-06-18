Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,675,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Cigna by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,447,000 after buying an additional 2,090,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Cigna by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $746,713,000 after buying an additional 1,204,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.85.

CI opened at $191.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

