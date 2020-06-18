Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,609 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 305.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,003,895,000 after purchasing an additional 599,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after purchasing an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $794,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $396,953,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. 23.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.85.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

