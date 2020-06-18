Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

ES stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.