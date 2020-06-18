Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 211,856 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Carter’s worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Carter’s stock opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.