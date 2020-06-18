Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 25.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 47.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.97 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

