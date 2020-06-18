Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 795.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,180.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.05 on Thursday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc.
Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc.
Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Bunge Ltd
Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Bunge Ltd
Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,516 Shares of Ryder System, Inc.
Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,516 Shares of Ryder System, Inc.
Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Verra Mobility Corp
Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Verra Mobility Corp
Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI
Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI
Prudential Financial Inc Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report