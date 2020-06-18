Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 795.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,180.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.05 on Thursday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01.

