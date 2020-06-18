Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

