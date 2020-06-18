Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $32.81 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

