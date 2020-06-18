VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,789,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,174,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,500,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,542,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,781,000 after acquiring an additional 434,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $22.90 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

