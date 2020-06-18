Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,842,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

