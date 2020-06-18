Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Stake Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of BGY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

