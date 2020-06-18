Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,922 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

SNA stock opened at $135.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

