Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

