M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $102.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

