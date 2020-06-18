M&T Bank Corp Buys 6,192 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 672.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,216,000 after buying an additional 372,506 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after buying an additional 745,086 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $3,198,432.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

