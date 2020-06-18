M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,535,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIC stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

