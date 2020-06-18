NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,700,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,450,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,629,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,301,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

