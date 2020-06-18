M&T Bank Corp Sells 37,019 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,019 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

