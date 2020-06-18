First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stake Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,163 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $88.15.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

