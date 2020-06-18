M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after buying an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $169,214,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,982,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,011,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.