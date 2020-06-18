18,251 Shares in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of International Seaways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,985,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 119,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Seaways by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 184,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in International Seaways by 1,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,927 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Fearnley Fonds cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of INSW opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. International Seaways Inc has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $572.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.01.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

