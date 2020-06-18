M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Hexcel by 105.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,267,000 after buying an additional 168,753 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after buying an additional 217,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,532,000 after buying an additional 72,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $45.72 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.