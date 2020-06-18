Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 200.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Christopher H. Anderson acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

