M&T Bank Corp Has $443,000 Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

ETFC opened at $50.02 on Thursday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

