Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,308,000 after acquiring an additional 100,151 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,517,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $42,588,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,600. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

MMSI opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

