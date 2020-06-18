Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centurylink by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,168,000 after acquiring an additional 857,479 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,772,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,451,000 after acquiring an additional 471,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,802,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of CTL stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTL. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.