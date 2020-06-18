M&T Bank Corp Has $460,000 Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after purchasing an additional 927,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HollyFrontier by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,472,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,117,000 after buying an additional 136,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,187,000 after buying an additional 137,015 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HollyFrontier by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,156,000 after buying an additional 408,523 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.