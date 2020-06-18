M&T Bank Corp Has $451,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,194,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,334,000 after purchasing an additional 944,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 626,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 87,425 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 142,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the period. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

BAM stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

