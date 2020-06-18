Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $27.37.

