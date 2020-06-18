M&T Bank Corp Buys 5,657 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Aaron’s stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

