Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,502 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on PB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalman acquired 15,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

