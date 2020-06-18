M&T Bank Corp Sells 250 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,509.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

RETA opened at $162.55 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $257.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average of $179.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.36% and a negative net margin of 1,542.06%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

