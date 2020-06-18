M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,525 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Continental were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after acquiring an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after acquiring an additional 603,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Continental by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 221,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United Continental by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,062,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.47.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Buckingham Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Continental in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

