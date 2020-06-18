Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $180.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $189.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.64.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total value of $163,169.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.