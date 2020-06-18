Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE opened at $215.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.50. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.90.

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.