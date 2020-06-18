MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,321 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 439,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,761,000 after acquiring an additional 258,903 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

