Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Share Price

Headlines about Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Simpson Manufacturing earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $95.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

