Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Saipem earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

SAPMF stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Saipem has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAPMF. ValuEngine raised Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

