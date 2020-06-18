Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $156.75

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.75 and last traded at $154.21, with a volume of 23676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 26,203 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $2,469,632.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,299. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 762 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $63,710.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 318,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,643,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,233 shares of company stock worth $9,277,232. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 231.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

