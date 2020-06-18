Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.10

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 2858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $683.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

