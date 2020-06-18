MML Investors Services LLC Sells 54,432 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,432 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 643,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 155,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IPKW opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $34.36.

