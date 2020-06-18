MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

