MML Investors Services LLC Has $371,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 192,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 64,323 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $971,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

