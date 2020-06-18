MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,813,000 after buying an additional 188,285 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 134,264 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

LW opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

