MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 221,001 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 128,939 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3,569.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 70,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 68,527 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.