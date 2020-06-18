MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 43,073 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 712.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $4,768,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $139,325. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $43.57.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

