M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Cut by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.73.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

